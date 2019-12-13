3.40 RUB
Baltic States may get their own "Donbass" and "Lugansk"
The Baltic States may get their own "Donbass" and "Lugansk". According to the Minister of regional development of Latvia, this could be Latgale.
The region borders on Russia, and is inhabited mainly by Russians and Belarusians. The politician is sure that one should be careful with direct democracy there, as it "can be used in anti-state interests. 28% of national minorities in Latgale recognize their affiliation with Russia.
The situation in Lithuania is no better. The Seimas deputies are seriously concerned about Shalchininka District. More precisely, the demonstrative indifference of the local population to the central government and the long-standing irremovability of members of district municipalities. They belong to the regional party "Electoral Action of Lithuanian Poles". It is they, not Vilnius, who rule the eastern and south-eastern suburbs of the country.
