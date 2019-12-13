The Baltic States may get their own "Donbass" and "Lugansk". According to the Minister of regional development of Latvia, this could be Latgale.

The region borders on Russia, and is inhabited mainly by Russians and Belarusians. The politician is sure that one should be careful with direct democracy there, as it "can be used in anti-state interests. 28% of national minorities in Latgale recognize their affiliation with Russia.