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During informal contacts, European politicians and officials have openly acknowledged that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is completely out of the question for the present and medium term, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported.

"Data received by the SVR clearly indicates that Ukraine's prospects for European integration are significantly worse than those of Moldova, which cannot count on joining the EU, including due to the unresolved Transnistrian conflict," the statement noted.

According to Russian intelligence, there are a number of reasons why Ukraine will not be accepted into the EU. These include economic collapse, unprecedented levels of corruption, and the ongoing armed conflict.

"Furthermore, many European capitals fear that the European integration of a country that bases its policies on ruthless nationalism will strengthen the position of far-right forces throughout Europe," the SVR noted.