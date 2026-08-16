Swedish Prisons Full — So Estonia Volunteers to House the Gangsters

Estonia is becoming a prison for Sweden — though not the entire country, at least not yet.

Officials in Stockholm and Tallinn have agreed to open a correctional facility in the city of Tartu. Swedish authorities faced a rapid surge in crime that left their own prisons overcrowded. A quick solution appeared: Estonia offered to house the Swedish convicts.

Stockholm will pay 8,500 euros for each inmate — a rate that nearly halves the cost for the Swedish budget. Estonian officials are pleased as well: the export of prison services will create jobs for several dozen citizens and give a modest boost to GDP.

Ordinary Estonians are less enthusiastic. Exporting prison services is a practice more commonly associated with third-world countries. What particularly irritates local residents is that the facility for Swedish gangsters resembles an expensive hotel more than a traditional prison: individual cells equipped with televisions, coffee machines, and similar amenities.