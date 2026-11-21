Switzerland is ready to facilitate the organisation of a diplomatic process involving Russia and Europe should the need arise, RIA Novosti reports.

On 19 November, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists in Shenzhen that Moscow needs to understand what Europe is prepared to bring to the negotiating table.

According to him, Russia has invited Europeans via diplomatic channels to come to Moscow in order to hear their position on a settlement. After this, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared readiness for discussion, but began setting conditions regarding the venue, proposing a neutral platform.

“Switzerland is ready to assist where it can make a tangible contribution to the diplomatic process. In particular, this concerns the possibility of holding further negotiations on Swiss territory and providing the necessary organisational support,” the ministry stated in response to a question about the possibility of organising talks in Switzerland with the participation of representatives of Russia and Europe.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Bern told RIA Novosti that trust in Switzerland as a neutral venue for negotiations on Ukraine has been undermined amid its rapprochement with NATO and its policy of anti-Russian sanctions.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that Switzerland is not being considered for negotiations on Ukraine in light of its loss of neutrality.