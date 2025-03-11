Syrian authorities, following an agreement with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have taken control of the country's largest oil and gas fields. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing a source.

The leadership of the Kurdish SDF signed an agreement on Monday with the official Syrian government in Damascus to integrate all civil and armed structures of the Kurdish autonomy in northeastern Syria into state institutions, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields. The signed agreement also includes a ceasefire across the entire territory of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR).

"Thanks to the agreement with the SDF, Syrian authorities have gained control over six oil fields in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakeh, and Raqqa, with a total production capacity of more than 195,500 barrels per day, as well as over two gas fields—Koniko and Es-Suwedia—with a capacity of 13.5 million cubic meters of gas per day... Revenues from this vital sector of the economy will again flow into the treasury of the Syrian state," the source stated.

Among the largest of these fields are the Omar field in Deir ez-Zor province, which had a production capacity of around 80,000 barrels per day in the 1990s, and the Rmeilan field in Hasakeh province, with a production capacity of about 100,000 barrels per day.

Since the onset of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the Syrian Democratic Forces, primarily composed of the Kurdish YPG self-defense units, declared the establishment of their autonomous administration in the territories they control in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hasakeh, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor, with the support of US military forces. They did not engage in combat with the government forces of former President Bashar Assad and maintained their military capacity with the backing of the international coalition forces present in northeastern Syria under the pretext of fighting the terrorist group ISIS.