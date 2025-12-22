Syrian government and Kurdish forces blame each other for attack

Clashes have erupted between Kurdish forces and government forces in Syria. Fighting is taking place in the city of Aleppo. According to Al Arabiya, two civilians have been killed.

The Syrian Interior Ministry stated that Kurdish fighters attacked a checkpoint. They reported that one person was killed and five others were wounded in the shelling. The Kurds, in turn, blamed the other side for the attack and reported that two Kurdish fighters and five civilians were injured in the attack, which used mortars and heavy weapons. Shelling was also reported in the Druze town of As-Suwayda in southern Syria.