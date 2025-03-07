Watch onlineTV Programm
Szijjártó Accuses EU and Polish Government of Blocking Peace Talks

Hungary has declared a war against those opposed to ending the Ukrainian conflict. The country's Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, has accused the European Union and specifically the Polish government of obstructing peace negotiations. He described the actions of Brussels and Warsaw as a disgrace, emphasizing that such behavior only isolates the EU further.

Despite this, Budapest maintains a positive outlook on the overall situation. Szijjártó remarked that the efforts of former U.S. President Donald Trump "could prove successful."