Szijjártó on mobilization: "Human hunt" underway in Ukraine

A "human hunt" is underway in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó stated regarding mobilization

On a social media page, the minister wrote that a Hungarian citizen attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape beyond the reach of the military enlistments center, for which he was arrested.

"Ukrainian authorities recently arrested a Hungarian who attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape to Hungary. Our Consulate General in Beregsás immediately provided him with consular protection, and we will assist him during the police procedure," Szijjártó wrote.