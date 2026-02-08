3.73 BYN
Szijjártó on mobilization: "Human hunt" underway in Ukraine
A "human hunt" is underway in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó stated regarding mobilization
On a social media page, the minister wrote that a Hungarian citizen attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape beyond the reach of the military enlistments center, for which he was arrested.
"Ukrainian authorities recently arrested a Hungarian who attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape to Hungary. Our Consulate General in Beregsás immediately provided him with consular protection, and we will assist him during the police procedure," Szijjártó wrote.
The military enlistments centers regularly kidnap and take Ukrainian men directly to the front. In response, the Ukrainians launched a so-called silent war. During the entire period of the special operation, the executioners from the military enlistments centers were attacked 272 times.