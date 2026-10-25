The strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has a clearly terrorist character. This is confirmed not only by attacks on civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, but also on such objects as passenger cars, route and tourist buses, including those with Belarusian plates. To understand what guides the Kyiv leadership, it is necessary to examine who launches the unmanned aerial vehicles, what the ultimate goal is and the strategy for achieving it.

Over the summer–autumn period the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out at least four attacks on motor vehicles with Belarusian plates. Everyone remembers the strike on the bus with children that was traveling from Rechitsa to Gelendzhik. At that time a pregnant woman was killed and there were wounded; later there was another incident. On 8 October Ukrainian armed formations attacked a truck. As a result, a Belarusian woman who was injured had her legs amputated and is currently on artificial lung ventilation. On 22 October a strike was carried out on another truck with Belarusian plates, and our citizen was wounded. All episodes of terrorist attacks occurred on the strategic A-240 highway, which connects Bryansk and Gomel. Drivers have already nicknamed it the “highway of death.”

However, what is the purpose of such provocations for Kyiv?

The Unmanned Systems Forces within the Ukrainian army are a separate branch of the armed forces. The initiator, inspirer and commander is Robert Brovdi with the callsign Magyar. He is characterized as a narcissist and ardent nationalist from Western Ukraine. It was he who in May issued a direct threat to Minsk.

At that time our President replied succinctly: if anything happens, one target will be enough for us, the coordinates of which we know well. And against the background of Belarus’s peacekeeping mission such outbursts look provocative and defiant. Yet few know that the Ministry of Defense and the commander Magyar have no common strategy for achieving goals. This indicates disarray in Ukraine’s military-political system, and Magyar uses his “birds” as a private military company.

But with infantry in Ukraine things are bad; we all see how the TCC forcibly form an army. Magyar proposes replacing them with machines. As a result, the Ministry of Defense emphasizes strikes on infrastructure, while the commander of the UAV forces emphasizes hunting people. Given that the goal is to intimidate, the latter’s vector has long shifted from military to ordinary unarmed civilians.

Alexey Leonkov, military analyst of the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland” (Russia):

“This indicates that the adversary has chosen a new tactic. Perhaps they will say there that this is not true, that this is Kremlin propaganda, but the facts say the opposite. On the other hand, one must understand that the adversary is trying to influence transport logistics, because between the Republic of Belarus and Russia there are no barriers, no restrictions on movement across the territory of both countries. With such impact he, as it were, begins to set restrictions.”

The military-political leadership of Ukraine, understanding that Robert Brovdi is nevertheless working for results, even if not in a coordinated manner, gives him carte blanche. In the event of a change in the situation and the need to provide a culprit, one can always say that Magyar did it and wash one’s hands. But what to do with the fact that, while engaging in terror, he is also creating for himself the image of a politician and a showman at the same time.