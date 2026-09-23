Takaichi Tells UN Assembly: References to “Enemy States” Should Be Deleted

The United Nations should remove the term “enemy states” from its Charter, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, TASS reported.

In her speech, Takaichi recalled that the 2005 World Summit had already adopted a resolution expressing the determination to delete references to “enemy states” from the UN Charter. “In accordance with that resolution, those references should be removed,” the Japanese leader said. She added that Japan is proud of the contribution it has made to the work of the United Nations over the past 70 years and of its role in promoting peace and prosperity.

The term “enemy state” appears in Article 53 of the UN Charter. Under that provision, it “applies to any state which during the Second World War has been an enemy of any signatory of the present Charter.”