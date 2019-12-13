PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Tucker Carlson: Ukraine cannot defeat Russia even with billions of the West

Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia on the battlefield even with the support of Western countries, American journalist Tucker Carlson said. His words are published by Sputnik.

"Ukraine will not be able to win the war against Russia. The Ukrainian military, even with Western support of hundreds of billions of dollars, will not be able to push back the Russian military from the areas of eastern Ukraine," Carlson said.

According to Carlson, continued Western support for Kiev will bring even "more dead Ukrainians" as well as "further degradation of the Western economy"

