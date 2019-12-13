3.42 RUB
American journalist: Tucker Carlson was fired because of Zelensky
The reason for the dismissal of TV host Tucker Carlson from Fox News is Zelensky. This is the view expressed by an American journalist. Jackson Hinkle emphasized: "I have received confirmation from a reliable source that Tucker Carlson's firing was due to his fearless reporting on the insanity of all things about Ukraine and Zelensky." As a reminder, Fox News reported on April 24 that Carlson was leaving the channel. The decision was called mutual, but the main version is still political motivation.
