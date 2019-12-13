Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus infuriates Brussels

But not many people in the West remember that the United States keeps about 180 nuclear bombs in Europe and Turkey. There are 20 bombs at each military base in Germany and Belgium. There are 22 warheads in the Netherlands. Italy keeps 70 American thermonuclear bombs in its territory at two bases. Another 50 may be relocated from the territory of Turkey to Romania at any time. We are talking about various modifications of B61 bombs with a capacity of 18 megatons.