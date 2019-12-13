3.43 RUB
Tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus infuriates Brussels
Russia's decision to return tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus had an effect of an exploding bomb. Brussels, where the EU and NATO headquarters are located, expressed its indignation.
But not many people in the West remember that the United States keeps about 180 nuclear bombs in Europe and Turkey. There are 20 bombs at each military base in Germany and Belgium. There are 22 warheads in the Netherlands. Italy keeps 70 American thermonuclear bombs in its territory at two bases. Another 50 may be relocated from the territory of Turkey to Romania at any time. We are talking about various modifications of B61 bombs with a capacity of 18 megatons.
By the way, the annual exercises of the US Armed Forces Strategic Command on the examination of the readiness of nuclear forces "Global Thunder-23" will start on April 11.
