It appears a wind of change is blowing in Lithuania. At least in the information and ideological atmosphere, it is becoming increasingly noticeable.

One after another, prominent local politicians are expressing the view that negotiations with Belarus are becoming increasingly likely. They also note that the issue of potash fertilizer transit requires official discussion. Regardless of whether Lithuanian officials approve or condemn such contacts, they clearly consider them inevitable.

Saulius Skvernelis, former Prime Minister of Lithuania:

"This is a major issue, and I think everything is moving in that direction. The Social Democrats are also willing to meet with Lukashenko. And most importantly, when Trump calls Lukashenko a great leader, we have a large part of the population that doesn't understand why these sanctions are even necessary. In principle, I see that everything is moving toward lifting our sanctions."