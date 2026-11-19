The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit has concluded. The talks lasted less than an hour, reports BELTA.

The conversation between the leaders took place following the plenary session of the APEC summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center.

Participants on the Russian side included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev. The American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

At the start of the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he has had an "excellent relationship" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "for many years." Trump also stated that he looks forward to a trilateral meeting with the Russian president and the President of the People's Republic of China.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov stated that Ukraine was the primary topic of discussion between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to him, these talks served as preparation for the upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ushakov also noted that the Russian delegation met with the new White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the U.S. lasted 35–40 minutes.

This marks the eighth in-person encounter between the leaders of Russia and the United States across both of Trump’s presidential terms. The second [meeting] will take place after Trump’s return to the White House. The leaders of Russia and the U.S. last met in August 2025 in Anchorage.