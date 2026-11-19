The first-ever trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States took place in Shenzhen, China.

This meeting promises to be the highlight of the APEC summit, which China is currently hosting.

Dozens of journalists eagerly awaited the arrival of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. The first 10 minutes of this momentous meeting were held in public. Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping each delivered welcoming remarks.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"Our three states are united not only by their status as victorious countries in World War II, but most importantly by their shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. We stood at the origins of the United Nations, and therefore we shoulder the task of preserving and strengthening the system of international law that emerged with the formation of this universal organization, including the UN Charter and the principles enshrined therein. Of course, we should discuss both global and regional economic ties, as well as food and energy security. Our countries have many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine. We discussed this yesterday with the President of the People's Republic of China, and today, at the initiative of the President of the United States, we devoted considerable attention to this at our bilateral meeting."

Donald Trump dedicated his greeting to the problem of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, which could become the most serious global threat.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"As presidents of the world's three largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues that affect not only our people but the entire planet. Too often, past leaders avoided talking to countries with whom they had disagreements, and we believe the opposite is true. We are confident of that. But no problem was ever solved by the old approach of refusing to talk about it. Therefore, peace was never achieved by reducing opportunities for interaction and communication. Together, we are choosing a different path."

The Chinese leader, in turn, noted that nuclear weapons simply should not exist. Xi Jinping also stated that those gathered bear a tremendous responsibility for maintaining peace and stability on the planet.

The progress of the talks is being closely watched on all continents, as it could determine the outcome of many conflicts and serve to resolve many global problems. Journalists have already dubbed this meeting a "second Yalta," implying similarities to the February 1945 talks between Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt.

The participants in the Shenzhen talks themselves are much more modest. It is claimed that plans for a global reorganization are not expected to be discussed, although the three leaders will certainly discuss issues of global importance.

Meanwhile, the media is full of high expectations for the meeting: The Wall Street Journal, for example, is already claiming that the talks could mark the end of a unipolar world.