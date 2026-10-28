Talks between Russia, Ukraine, and US Scheduled for November 4 in UAE

Talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are tentatively scheduled for November 4 in the UAE.

Media reports that the phone call between the Finnish President and the Norwegian Prime Minister with Russian President Vladimir Putin "took place following consultations" with the American side, Poland, and Zelenskyy.

It has also been reported that the EU intends to send a delegation to the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. It may be headed by an ally of Ursula von der Leyen.