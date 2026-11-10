Talks between Russia, US, and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
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Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have begun in Abu Dhabi, TASS source reported.
The meeting is being held without press access. The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. The previous talks in this format took place on February 18 in Geneva.