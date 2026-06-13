Tashkent to Host the Fifth International Investment Forum on June 16-18

This week, from June 16 to 18, Tashkent will host the 5th Anniversary Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026). The event is a Central Asia's main investment platform and a magnet for global capital.

In 2025, the forum was attended by over 8,000 people, including 3,000 foreign guests from over 100 countries. Businesses are scheduled to hold negotiations and sign contracts. New industry trends will be discussed, with a focus on industrial cooperation and major investment deals.