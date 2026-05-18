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TASS: Three NATO reconnaissance aircraft were spotted on May 19 near Kaliningrad region
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Three reconnaissance aircraft belonging to NATO member states were spotted today near the Kaliningrad region, TASS reported, citing a source in EU air traffic control.
According to the agency's source, two of the aircraft took off from a military base in Estonia and are currently in Lithuanian airspace near the Russian border. The third aircraft, an American one, took off from an airfield in Constanta, Romania. It is currently conducting aerial surveys near the Kaliningrad region, heading toward neutral waters of the Baltic Sea over Lithuania and Poland.
Notably, the previous day, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister called on alliance members to attack Kaliningrad.