The situation in the Middle East is returning to the state it was in February of this year, according to Russian political analyst and Orientalist Nikolai Sevostyanov. None of the initially declared goals have been achieved: the United States failed to destabilise the Iranian state, Iran’s nuclear programme has been set back but not eliminated, and talks about the removal of enriched uranium have stalled.

“The results that were announced as the destruction of the entire Iranian military-industrial complex are greatly exaggerated,” Sevostyanov noted. “In this sense, both sides are returning to the period preceding the current escalation. I have no doubt that we will see a third round.”

According to the expert, Tehran perceives the agreements with the United States with deep scepticism. “They do not believe Trump and do not consider him a serious player. More precisely, they see him as an extremely adventurous person, mentally unstable, sometimes under external pressure and control. They view him as someone who can torpedo any agreement at any moment. He can flip the table and say that this deal does not suit him, he needs another one, and therefore he goes to war again,” Sevostyanov concluded.