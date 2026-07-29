Telegram Co-Founder Pavel Durov Charged with Aiding Terrorism in Russia

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has been charged with aiding terrorist activity in Russia. An international search has been initiated for him, according to the Public Relations Center (PRC) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), TASS reports.

"Telegram's head of administration, P. Durov, has been charged in a criminal case under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (aiding terrorist activity) of the Russian Criminal Code. He has been placed on the international wanted list," the PRC noted.

The report states that "in violation of Russian law, Telegram's administration has failed to remove numerous channels, chats, and bots on this messenger, which are actively used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist, and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass murder, and cyber fraud in the Russian Federation, resulting in numerous human casualties, including women and children, as well as billions of dollars in material damage."