A sensation from the American Fox News Channel. It turns out that the CEO of the Ukrainian company Burisma saved audio recordings of his conversations with Joe Biden and his son Hunter, in which they demanded bribes. Now all 17 conversations may be made public: in one of them, the sum of $5 million is explicitly mentioned.



The story is so egregious that even reporters allowed into the White House are timidly rioting.

So far, Biden is getting away with it, but someday he will be forced to comment on the allegations.



In addition, the Republican lawmaker has introduced an impeachment of the White House master to Congress. However, the only thing the president will face is a decline in popularity and the collapse of his reputation, which is not good enough as it is. Impeachment will be voted on by the Democratic lawmakers.



As for the criminal prosecution, all the U.S. security and law enforcement agencies are carefully avoiding any action against Biden. But even if the case is initiated and the verdict is pronounced, the president can pardon himself and his son when necessary.

