"Temperamental and insufficiently grateful" — this is how former U.S. President Joe Biden characterized Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former American leader recently published his memoirs, in which he offers highly unflattering assessments of many political figures. While Donald Trump, naturally, bears the brunt of the criticism, Zelensky, too, has left a particularly sour impression on Biden’s fading mind.

The master of the White House was especially irritated by the constant requests for weapons—whether on loan or as a handout—which kept relations with Zelensky consistently strained. One can only imagine the extent of this tension, given that, in his final years, Biden gave the impression of a man whose mind was perfectly clear and untroubled.

How intense, then, must the negative feelings stirred up by the Ukrainian leader have been, for the American president to not only remember them but also manage to convey them to his ghostwriters?