The United States and nine other countries have signed the San Francisco Declaration, a new agreement on artificial intelligence that advances the international Pax Silica initiative. BELTA reports this, citing information from the US Department of State.

The San Francisco Declaration opens up opportunities to strengthen the critical infrastructure and supply chains required to develop advanced AI technologies. The document was signed by the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

According to Anadolu Agency, the declaration provides for the creation of a working group to pursue shared goals in the field of artificial intelligence. The document states that any threat to sensitive technologies—such as software, materials and components that are essential to AI supply chains—as well as to physical and digital infrastructure, poses a serious risk to the economic and national security of the participating countries.

The Financial Times, citing a statement from the US Department of State, reports: “Pax Silica is entering a new phase. No country can lay the foundations for the era of SI (superintelligence) alone. The prosperity made possible by SI will be sustainable only if the supply chains and infrastructure that underpin it are resilient.” The newspaper also reports that the signatories agreed to establish economic hubs to attract AI-related investment.

In December 2025, the US administration announced the launch of the Pax Silica initiative—a project aimed at creating a “silicon supply chain” encompassing areas such as critical mineral extraction, energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure.