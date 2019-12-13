High-profile terrorist attack killing Russian journalist Darya Dugina uncovered

The explosive device was planted under the car by Natalia Vovk who had arrived in Moscow from Ukraine shortly before the murder. Together with her daughter, the Ukrainian citizen rented an apartment in the house where Dugina lived. License plates on it were changed three times, using the signs of DNR, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. According to the FSB, after committing the crime, the terrorist fled to Estonia. Vovk crossed the border yesterday. And today an image of the murder perpetrator's ID has appeared in the Internet. Presumably the suspect was a member of the "Azov" regiment. All the circumstances indicate that the Ukrainian state structures and specifically the Ukrainian Security Service are involved in the organization of the explosion. The big question now is whether official Tallinn will extradite the terrorist.