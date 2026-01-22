Territorial control is the key topic of talks between Russia, US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine will take place on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. Some media outlets reported that the meeting has already begun. However, Kiev noted that these are informal discussions. Those who have already arrived are communicating on hold.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov declined to name the delegation members for the trilateral talks in the UAE, but noted that they will include representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian delegation will include National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov, Head of Zelensky's Office Budanov and his deputy, Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People party, and a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.