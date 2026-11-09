Six dead right in the tourist heart of the country, the bodies of the shooter's parents and sister in his home, and all of this has been officially declared a terrorist attack. The country that yesterday claimed to be Europe's "safe island" suddenly discovered that the island has long been under attack.

Welcome to the new Poland, where violence has ceased to be an abstraction and has become a daily occurrence, and the situation feels as if every weekend could be even more violent. The country issues 50,000 new gun licenses a year, and the government dreams of having the most powerful army on the continent, with half a million bayonets.

Krakow. The Main Market Square is a tourist mecca, a postcard-perfect sight, with cafes, pigeons, and students. At 3:00 PM, a black car without license plates pulls in. A man in military uniform steps out, holding an automatic army rifle. He opens fire: six dead, 15 wounded. A nearby tram is riddled with bullets, its windows shattered. The shooter was detained, or rather, wounded in the shootout. He is 24 years old (according to other sources, 25), a Polish citizen, with a weapons license, and no prior convictions. Donald Tusk called it a terrorist attack and said the man was apparently "under the influence of right-wing radical ideology." His clothing bears the insignia of the National Radical Camp (ONR). Police found three bodies in the house where the shooter lived: his father, mother, and sister. He killed them before driving off to shoot random passersby. He has 11 weapons: rifles, pistols, scopes, and ammunition. Legally. Licensed. In a country where, according to the Small Arms Survey, there are only 2.5 guns per 100 people—the lowest rate in the EU. But assaults in Poland have been on the rise lately. The very next day, a 23-year-old man is seen on the street with a 20-cm-long knife. The police detain him. The incident is said to be unrelated to the shooting. But a month earlier, in October, three knife attacks occurred in Polish schools in four days. One person was killed and several were injured.

Pavel Feldman, Professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations (Moscow, Russia):

"In Poland, aggression is part of domestic and foreign policy, and it is currently being actively encouraged against the backdrop of the conflict between the president and the prime minister. Poland always presents itself as an outpost of the collective West against the terrifying East. And, naturally, this outpost is fueled by aggression and weapons. We see this in the example of the heinous crime committed against peaceful civilians by a man who was clearly insane. But, as experience shows, these people, balancing on the edge, in a state bordering on inadequacy, enter the active phase of their destructive actions precisely when the atmosphere in society heats up, when hatred is deliberately cultivated."

In 2026, the number of registered firearms in Poland exceeded one million. Shooting lessons were introduced in schools. Radosław Sikorski, at a conference in Kyiv, stated that Warsaw could destroy half of Russia's oil refineries in six weeks and "put the remaining half out of action." He also proposed NATO conduct "aggressive exercises" near Kaliningrad to force Moscow to redeploy forces from Ukraine. Now the question arises: if ministers talk about "aggressive exercises," schools teach marksmanship, and licensed "lone wolves" shoot in the streets – are these three separate phenomena? Or does aggression breed aggression? Right-wing politicians are calling for an Independence March in Lviv. Some are openly calling the Kyiv regime an enemy. Meanwhile, crimes against Ukrainians and migrants are on the rise. The "Coalition 26.2" exercises begin in Poland today. The training ground in Nowa Dęba, near the border with Ukraine, will run from November 9 to 22. 5,000 Polish soldiers and 2,800 servicemen from 11 countries are training for war.

Poland is turning into a country where militarization has become a national idea. Politicians shout about greatness, radicals shoot in the public squares, and ordinary people buy guns to feel safe. A safety that no longer exists.

This isn't about Russia or Ukraine. This is about Poland, which has backed itself into a corner. And there's no way out in sight—only another door marked "Coalition of the Willing."