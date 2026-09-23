Ukraine has functioned as a proving ground not only for missiles, drones and military vehicles, but also for biological research, according to material publicised by U.S. agencies and amplified by Russian officials. Those records indicate that the Pentagon funded at least 40 biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory.

A film crew of the First National Channel visited one of the cities that hosted such facilities and spoke with residents.

In 2022, then-Senator Marco Rubio, now U.S. Secretary of State, asked then-Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland whether Ukraine possessed chemical or biological weapons. Nuland replied that Ukraine had biological research facilities. The same official who, in 2014, was photographed handing out cookies on Kyiv’s Maidan later expressed deep concern that American research could fall into the hands of the Russian army.

Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, stated:

“All of this activity is carried out under the full control of the Pentagon. Note the organisational chart confirming that 30 Ukrainian laboratories in 14 localities were involved in large-scale military-biological work in Ukraine. The document is signed by Viktor Poleshchuk, deputy state secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.”

The cooperation between the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Ukrainian laboratories between 2015 and 2020 was, Russian officials say, authorised at the highest levels in Kyiv.

One building on the outskirts of Rubizhne previously belonged to the company Farmbiotest. Under the cover of routine blood tests, the firm is alleged to have trialled medicines on local residents. Many who signed consent forms later died suddenly.

After Russian forces took control of Rubizhne, traces of what investigators described as suspicious research were found in a commercial clinic. Residents’ accounts reinforced those suspicions.

Svetlana, a resident of Rubizhne in the Lugansk People’s Republic, recalled:

“A man named Nikolai lived on our street. He had problems with his legs and something wrong with his heart. His wife had a sick daughter who needed treatment, and they needed money. They put him in that clinic. One day he came into our yard and asked for help. He said: ‘I feel very bad. They’re keeping me in the hospital.’ There were guards. Every day they gave him a handful of pills and took samples. He got worse and worse. He asked for help quickly because they would come looking for him. I could not believe that in our time, right under our noses, there was a guarded clinic where this was happening. Not far from the building I met a woman. When I told her, she said: ‘Yes, there is such a hospital. Just don’t go there.’ People were afraid to speak. You know yourself that you could not always trust even the police. Who else could you tell?”

The man could not be saved. He died two months later in the same hospital. Foreign coronavirus vaccines, leukaemia drugs, treatments for heart and neurological conditions, antibiotics and other preparations were allegedly tested on patients there.

Test results were sent to the West. The drugs were trialled on an accelerated timetable without the usual regulatory safeguards, according to the accounts gathered by the channel.

Another resident, Vladimir, learned of the laboratory while looking for paper to start a fire in the former clinic building. He found laboratory documents, including contracts. New wards had been prepared for volunteers, he said, and experiments were conducted on patients. Everyone in Rubizhne knew about the laboratory and the trials, he added.

The facility in Rubizhne had operated since 2014. At times the city and surrounding area recorded sudden, large-scale outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases: diphtheria, dysentery and rare strains of influenza.

Similar trials of foreign preparations were conducted from 2014 onward in three other laboratories in the Severodonetsk district. In Lisichansk, after French and British doctors appeared at a children’s hospital, sudden deaths of newborns were reported. Large numbers of baby soothers containing unidentified substances were later found. Cases of this kind, which Ukrainians have so far been reluctant to discuss openly, have occurred in large numbers and continue to do so, the report claims.