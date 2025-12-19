Thailand Strikes Military Facility in Cambodia

According to the newspaper, during the operation on Saturday, a casino building, which the Cambodian military was using to concentrate its forces, was hit.

Amid an escalation in the border conflict, Thailand struck four casinos located in Cambodia. Bangkok claims they have been converted into forward command centers used to direct military operations, launch drones, control counter-drone systems, and launch artillery strikes on Thai territory.

Small arms clashes on the Cambodia-Thailand border began on December 7. On December 8, Thai ground forces reported that Cambodian troops had begun shelling their positions in the border area. In response, the Thai Air Force attacked Cambodian military infrastructure. The Royal Thai Ground Forces reported the deaths of 21 soldiers in the fighting. Cambodia has not reported any permanent losses, but according to Thailand, more than 200 Cambodian troops have died in the clashes. The Cambodian Ministry of Interior reported the deaths of 18 civilians.