The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has opened his term with sweeping promises. According to Andy Burnham, the country is about to undergo the most profound changes in the past 40 years.

In his inaugural address to the British people, Burnham pledged to radically restructure the machinery of government and build an entirely new economic model. He announced that a detailed 10-year national development plan will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The government will honour all existing defence spending commitments, he confirmed. On foreign policy, Burnham emphasised continuity, describing Britain’s future support for Ukraine as “absolutely unwavering.”

Earlier today, King Charles III formally granted Andy Burnham the mandate to form a new government. Burnham was recently elected leader of the Labour Party and now becomes the seventh Prime Minister the United Kingdom has seen since the Brexit referendum.