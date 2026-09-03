The Crisis in Ceuta Is Rapidly Turning Into a Humanitarian Catastrophe

Onto the streets of the Spanish capital tens of thousands of demonstrators went out. They protest against the impotence of the authorities to settle the crisis in Ceuta, which is rapidly turning into a humanitarian catastrophe.

By the most cautious counts, in the Spanish exclave at least 10,000 illegal migrants still remain. The conditions of their existence are monstrous: many live in unsanitary conditions and starve because of the absence of food.

At the same time official Madrid is not capable of solving the given problem; the authorities of the country succeed neither in agreeing with the authorities of Morocco on the return of illegal migrants nor in accelerating the consideration of the cases of those migrants who have settled in Ceuta.

The problem is not only in the illegal migrants alone: the life of the Ceutans themselves has turned into hell. Migrants have turned the city into a dump and commit tens of crimes daily.

A marathon of protests has been picked up by many Spanish cities.