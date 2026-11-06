November 6, 2026

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the agreements reached between Moscow and Washington regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel have triggered panic across Europe, even as Europeans themselves continue to purchase billions of euros worth of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), TASS reports.

"This diesel deal has caused real panic in Europe. To some extent, I understand it. I was a bit surprised myself," Rutte said during a broadcast on the Dutch television channel NPO 1. The Secretary General refrained from evaluating the deal itself, citing the need to "maintain unity" within NATO.

On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump held a telephone conversation during which they discussed, among other things, the supply of petroleum products. According to Putin, Moscow confirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to both the American and global markets.

Consequently, the Washington administration exempted supplies of Russian diesel fuel to global markets from US sanctions until April 7, 2027. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously informed TASS that the Russian Federation is beginning to lift its diesel export ban ahead of schedule, standing ready to deliver 300,000 tons of diesel in October, 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons in December, and eventually scale this volume up to 3 million tons per month.