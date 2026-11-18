The West’s most famous and authoritative “fortune-teller” — the highly influential magazine The Economist — has issued a portion of forecasts for 2027. In short, the world will resemble a red-hot frying pan.

Remember that fairy-tale formula: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, tell me the whole truth…” For almost 40 years the Western world has had its own magic mirror — The Economist. Every November the magazine issues a series of forecasts for the coming year. And in recent decades this mirror has increasingly turned out to be black.

London insider analysts from The Economist write: 2027 will become a serious test for the world order. Trump will not go quietly. After the midterm elections, in which the Democrats took both chambers, the US president turns not into a “lame duck” but into a “destructive angry bird” from the Angry Birds game. Expect from the Republicans “angry guys” — new decrees, court battles, sudden renamings of geographical objects, grandiose construction projects and military adventures.

The consequences of the US war with Iran, they believe in London, will be felt throughout 2027. Global energy flows will be restructured. A fertiliser shortage will arise. And this is a direct blow to the food security of millions. Allies stop trusting Washington, opponents stop fearing it. 2027 may become the hottest year in the entire history of observations. Again. Droughts, fires, heat waves. At the same time The Economist sarcastically remarks: Trump has involuntarily become the world’s best salesman of renewable energy.

Forecast for 2027

Resistance to artificial intelligence will grow. It will increasingly be used in cyberattacks. The Economist carefully distinguishes: political, financial and cyber risks are justified. Fears about jobs and ecology are so far exaggerated. That is, the machine is already smart enough to frighten bankers and generals, but not yet smart enough finally to displace man from the factory. In France the “right” may come to power. Marine Le Pen has, according to the magazine’s assessment, good chances. A victory of such scale will hit the Franco-German engine of the European Union. Global inflation risks getting out of control not by itself, but through the bond market. Rich countries are living beyond their means. The Economist formulates: this cannot continue forever. Something somewhere must break. Space launches will become cheaper. Starship will begin regular flights, private stations will appear, data centres in orbit are being seriously discussed. At the same time Hollywood will try to reboot old franchises, and viewers will increasingly watch inexpensive films by YouTubers.

The Economist does not predict an apocalypse. It paints a year in which the old supports are creaking and the new ones have not yet taken their place. The world is entering a dangerous era not because everything will collapse tomorrow, but because the habitual rules no longer work, and no one has yet written the new ones. And, judging by everything, they will be written not at a round table, but in conditions of heat, debts and rockets flying over the heads of politicians.