The Eiffel Tower grew 10 cm and leaned due to the heat in Paris

Due to the abnormal heat in Paris, the Eiffel Tower grew approximately 10 cm in height, and its top slightly tilted, BelTA reports.

Experts explain that the wrought iron from which the Eiffel Tower is made expands when heated and contracts when cooled.

"When the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius, the Eiffel Tower grows approximately 10 cm," explained engineer and architect Bertrand Lemoine.

The structure is also affected by the sun's diurnal movement. The eastern side heats up first, then the southern, then the western, and they alternately expand, causing the tower's top to slightly tilt.

It is emphasized that these changes are invisible to the naked eye and currently pose no threat to the main Parisian landmark.

The expert notes, however, that in the long term, extreme heat could weaken the tower's metal due to climate change.

"If you take a piece of wire and bend it once, nothing will happen. If you bend it a hundred times, it will eventually break because it will be under stress. It's conceivable that in a hundred years, some parts of the Eiffel Tower may be more worn out than others," Lemoine noted.

France, like many other European countries, has experienced extreme heat in recent days. Temperatures in some areas have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. The country has recorded nearly a thousand deaths due to high temperatures. Most of these deaths occur among the elderly.