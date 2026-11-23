Washington is making it ever clearer to its European allies that the era in which the United States almost single-handedly provided for Europe’s security is coming to an end. But is the European political elite ready for such changes? An expert’s view.

Andrei Koshkin, Head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics:

“The United States of America is more and more making it understood: you there, please, invest in your own security yourselves. You’ve got used to solving the problems of increasing the well-being of the ordinary European at the expense of the American taxpayer. No. It probably won’t work that way any longer. These demands have forced everyone to stir around the issues that we raised five years ago and warned about: let’s settle things at the negotiating table.

However, the European man in the street and his political elite are very hard to get moving. They really do not want to dig into their pockets; they are very accustomed to living at someone else’s expense. And this, of course, has led them to the point where today they are already forced to take decisions that are unpopular for themselves.”