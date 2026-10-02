The European Union has reached a dead end and been left entirely alone as a result of its attempts to isolate Russia diplomatically, MEP Fernand Kartheiser wrote in a letter to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the full text of which he posted on X, TASS reported.

“I rarely see a more irrational and counterproductive policy in international relations than the one chosen by the European Parliament and other EU institutions toward Russia. The European Union is the only international structure that for years has refused to talk to one of its most important neighbors,” he wrote.

He called EU policy toward Russia an “antidiplomatic curiosity,” built on the principle “we do not like you, we will not talk to you.” Kartheiser stressed that other countries, even the United States — which “under the Biden administration stood at the origins of the conflict” — now “conduct an active dialogue with Russia,” as does the rest of the world.

“Thus the EU is left alone. The policy of isolation has led to a dead end,” he concluded. Kartheiser condemned attempts by the European Parliament leadership to extend the ban on dialogue with Russia to all MEPs. “I reject this failed policy of isolation and refuse to take part in it.”

The letter was his official reply to a demand from the Parliament leadership for an explanation of his trips to Russia and of his help in organizing trips by other opposition-minded MEPs.