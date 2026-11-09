The Telegraph analyzes the state of the European system and offers a grim diagnosis: the "patient" is neither dead nor alive, but his condition offers little cause for hope.

Across almost every country in Europe, there is an acute shortfall in pension funds—a fact that governments are attempting to conceal. In the United Kingdom, for instance, pension indexation is set to cease from 2030; consequently, inflation will slowly but surely erode the value of these payments until they are worth nothing. In Romania, pensions have been frozen for two years—the authorities simply lack the funds for indexation. The same is happening in France and the Czech Republic. In Slovakia, there are plans to link the retirement age to life expectancy.

Ideally, from the perspective of officials, an individual should work until the day they die, without becoming a burden on the state budget. The Telegraph notes that the golden age for European pensioners has come to an end—for good. Europe is currently grappling with economic, demographic, and migration crises, all of which are shrinking the slice of the "public pie" that was once allocated to older citizens. It is highly unlikely that the situation will ever improve.