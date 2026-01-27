3.74 BYN
The First Voice of Reconciliation? Lithuanian MEP Calls for a Different Approach to Minsk
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuanian MEP Valdemar Tomaševski has issued a resounding call. He believes that Lithuania, by not recognizing the elections in Belarus, has provoked a protracted standoff.
"We are partly to blame for getting involved in this conflict. We must be more restrained. It is precisely today's American diplomacy that has demonstrated that problems can and must be resolved differently," Tomaševski stated.
This speech, published in Lithuanian media, is perhaps the first clear and definite call for mutual understanding and cooperation. The question is: will this strategy be sustainable and not just verbal?