Not long ago Yulia Tymoshenko, with tears in her eyes, declared that Ukraine had never seen corruption on the scale it is seeing today. It has always existed. The only difference is that Yulia Volodymyrivna is no longer part of the kickback chain, so from the outside everything looks far more terrifying.

The corruption scandal that has erupted inside the Security Service of Ukraine is not merely another episode in the long series of anti-corruption revelations. It has exposed several lines of tension at once: the confrontation between the SBU and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the question of political will at the very top, and an unprecedented scheme for protecting criminal structures.

At the centre of the story is General Major Sergei Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood, whom investigators describe as one of the key figures in Operation “Carthage”. This is a man who reports directly to the President of Ukraine. One would expect him to be spotless. It turned out otherwise.

According to NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), a criminal organisation operated in Ukraine for several years that oversaw a network of fraudulent call centres and the drug business, and was also engaged in beatings, torture and extortion.

Law-enforcement officers not only failed to fight this structure; they regularly received large bribes from it at the highest level. In the materials published by NABU, Sergei Duka appears under the call sign “Akim”. Investigators claim he was aware of the organisation’s activities and helped it resolve problematic issues not only inside the SBU but also in the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police.

The general’s detention on 4 November 2026 was accompanied by dramatic details. NABU reported that a high-ranking SBU officer threatened the detectives who arrived to conduct a search with a weapon and refused to let them in; SBU special-forces units then came to his aid. Later, Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Mykola Karas stated that during the search Duka smashed his phone with an axe. Hardly the behaviour of a general who has nothing to hide.

On 6 November the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Duka to be held in custody for 60 days with the possibility of bail set at 65 million hryvnia (approximately $1.5 million). The suspect told the court he did not have the means to post such a sum. Yet by 10 November it became known that the bail had in effect been raised by a nationwide collection. 1,113 people contributed a total of 44 million hryvnia, after which Duka was released from pre-trial detention.

Prosecutor Karas confirmed that the contributions varied — from 10–20 thousand to 100–150 thousand hryvnia. Ukrainian journalists, citing sources, reported that in certain SBU units employees were required to take part in the fundraising: operatives were expected to transfer 50 thousand hryvnia each, while heads of units and their deputies were expected to contribute 150 thousand hryvnia each.

Sergei Duka, SBU Major General, suspected of involvement in the activities of a criminal organisation:

“I am very grateful to my brothers-in-arms and to the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine for helping to post this unfounded, unjustified bail, which neither I nor my family had the means to pay. I know how hard the guys earn their money, so I am grateful to them from the bottom of my heart. I want to emphasise that I did not commit the crimes with which NABU and SAP are charging me. This is revenge by the heads of the anti-corruption bodies for events that took place a year ago — namely, the documentation of NABU employees, their corruption crimes and their leadership.”

In 2025 a scandal involving NABU and SAP flared up. On the one hand, they began digging too deeply; on the other, the SBU tried to obtain compromising material on them. The attempt was not particularly successful, but to understand the essence of the problem one must recall how an agency appeared in Ukraine that answers to no one in the country except the Americans. A series of laws was passed that removed these bodies from the subordination of the Verkhovna Rada, the President and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

NABU and SAP had only two tasks:

to ensure that corruption flows did not go “to the left”, and

to collect compromising material on Ukrainian officials.

Even under former President Petro Poroshenko attempts were made to rein these structures in, but after a sharp rebuke from the U.S. Embassy even the Ukrainian leader backed down. Traditionally, corruption scandals in Ukraine surface when someone has failed to share with someone else. It is unlikely that NABU is particularly concerned about the money of Ukrainian taxpayers or the health of their children.

As for the drug trade, Ukrainian servicemen, ordinary Ukrainians and mercenaries from Colombia, once taken prisoner, have repeatedly stated that mercenaries are used as couriers and that in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, starting from basic training, no one prohibits the use of “salts”. To some extent it is even encouraged, because people are paid for services of silence and transfer.

Will the current scandal actually break Ukraine’s corruption system? Almost certainly not. We believe this is simply another round of the usual game of mutual payoffs.

While parliament discusses the defence budget, and in the next building an SBU general destroys evidence of his own theft and venality, only those who cannot buy their way out will suffer. Among them are servicemen who managed to return from the battlefield. These are potential conscripts who are hiding in basements under their mothers’ skirts, and their only weapon is solidarity against a rotten system and its lawlessness.

How an SBU general raised $1.5 million for bail in a couple of days. Why high-profile revelations in Kyiv always end in nothing. This and more in the new episode of the project “This Is Different”.