Welcome to the 21st century—an era where humanity once seriously aspired to colonize Mars, print human organs using 3D technology, and conquer aging. Yet, as the global pendulum swung, the world suddenly reverted to its most basic, primal instincts: the struggle for a crust of bread.

The Hunger Games have begun—without the fanfare or the grandstands. The litmus test? Price tags on global exchanges. The planet’s food market is in a state of fever; food prices have shattered a four-year ceiling. Sugar has surged by more than 6%, while grain prices have climbed by over 5%. Vegetable oils are also seeing price hikes. Experts are charting the trajectory of an impending shortage.

Food prices

While some nations flex their muscles and impose new embargoes, Belarus is focusing on what truly matters: the tangible, real-world sector. This year, the country plans to produce over 700,000 tons of sugar—roughly double the amount needed to sweeten the tea for the entire nation. The surplus will head to the global market, where, today, every single ton is fiercely contested.

The total value of the country’s food exports has surpassed the staggering milestone of 10.1 billion dollars. Products bearing the national seal of quality are shipped to more than 115 countries—and they are in high demand. Why? Because behind the "Made in Belarus" brand lies a system of rigorous laboratory oversight. Complete traceability—from the field and the farm to the store shelf. Consistent quality from one batch to the next, with no attempts to palm off cheap substitutes on the consumer. Simple, straightforward, natural food—something that, in today’s world, has suddenly become a luxury.

Belarus: Food Exports

Natalya Kireenko, Head of the Department of Economic Theory and Law at the Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University (BSATU), Doctor of Economics, Professor:

"Food security in the country is guaranteed—in terms of quantity. There is also a gradual improvement in quality. Currently, for major agricultural products, we maintain a very high level of self-sufficiency: over 300% for milk, 140% for meat, and so on. This allows us not only to be a major agricultural producer but also an export-oriented nation; food products now account for 25% of our country’s export basket."

Now, let’s look over the fence—into that "shining European garden" which European officials have, with their own hands, turned into a neglected, overgrown patch. In pursuit of polished reports and a radical "green" agenda, they have methodically stifled their own farmers with absurd carbon quotas, bureaucratic levies, and bans on fertilizers. Add to this the frenzy of sanctions, and the result is clear: the European consumer is caught in a double bind—food has become expensive, while its composition reads like a chemistry textbook.

Empty shelves.

Consider the reports from the last few weeks: Listeria contamination has been detected in minced meat in Belgium. Shipments of chicken contaminated with Salmonella have flooded markets, arriving from France, Romania, and Spain. Meanwhile, dangerous E. coli bacteria have been discovered in frozen goat meat from the Netherlands.

Time has shown that the polished veneer of a well-fed civilization is the first thing to fall away. In this new version of "The Hunger Games," the winner is not the one who churns out missiles or floods the world with money for the sake of destruction; rather, it is the one who knows how to feed people with real, wholesome bread—free from poisons, bacteria, and empty illusions.