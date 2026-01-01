"The Irony of Fate" Named a New Year's Classic by The Guardian

The famous Soviet comedy "The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!" has been included in the list of best New Year's films by The Guardian, reports BELTA.

The newspaper published a list of films it considers worth watching on New Year's Eve. Released in 1976, the Soviet film directed by Eldar Ryazanov was among others included in the British newspaper's selection. Film critic Phil Hoad called the film a New Year's classic, praising the film's plot and the songs by composer Mikael Tariverdiev.