The Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Trilateral Talks on Ukraine in October

The Kremlin does not exclude the conducting of trilateral talks on Ukraine in October.

Russia does not exclude a variant that trilateral talks on Ukraine may take place in October of the present year. This to representatives of the media press secretary of the President of the RF Dmitry Peskov reported, BELTA writes.

By his words, in the Kremlin they do not exclude the probability of such a meeting. “Yes, we do not exclude such a possibility. We precisely speak of a foreseeable perspective. That is, of course, presumably, October. October one cannot exclude,” Peskov said.

As assistant of the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov noted, Moscow hopes that sooner or later the process of a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine will lead to a positive result. He emphasized that a peace process on Ukraine continues.

Ushakov also indicated that demands of the RF on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are former; no tightening there was. “I would say that the demands are former; no tightening there is. Simply we would want that these demands sooner or later (better sooner) were fulfilled,” he said.

By his words, understandings reached by Russia and the United States in Anchorage constitute the base of a peace process around Ukraine, which in its turn is prolonged and complex. He noted that the negotiating process does not begin from zero.