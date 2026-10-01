Latvian Interior Minister Rihards Dombrovskis’s successor in the job, Jānis Dombrava, said this week that he will push through a ban on Cyrillic on epitaphs and gravestones. On state and municipal cemeteries, he argues, all inscriptions must be in the state language. Cemeteries, in this logic, are public institutions — like ministries, agencies, state schools and universities — and therefore only Latvian may be used there.

In three and a half decades, Mamykin writes, the minister’s political camp has closed Russian-language tracks in universities, then Russian secondary schools, then Russian kindergartens. It banned Russian on radio and television, stripped Russian lettering even from the Russian Drama Theatre in Riga, and painted over road signs pointing to Moscow and Minsk.

The living, the columnist says, have been taken care of. It is time for the dead. Breaking up eighteenth-century slabs is not a small job.

In the same days, the same Interior Ministry published official figures: in the first half of 2026 Latvia issued indefinite residence permits to 64,000 citizens of third countries — 5,740 in June alone. Such arrivals now make up 3.5 percent of the population. By the author’s proportion, that would be as if 12 million people had entered the United States, or 2.4 million the United Kingdom — two present-day Latvias.

They do not write in Cyrillic, he notes: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. They do not speak the Russian that Latvians understand, still less Latvian.

The minister, Mamykin writes, is silent. Since 2015, after a decade of debate, the European Parliament backed and the European Commission issued the Migration Pact, which obliges EU states to take third-country nationals and settle them in proportion on their territory.

Demographers cited in the column estimate that at the current pace the share of newcomers and of the existing population would be 50–50 by 2035.

Viktor Orbán, the author recalls, did not fall from power because of Ukraine or Russia. Hungary voted for EU sanctions packages in the end. What made him intolerable to the EU elite, Mamykin argues, was opposition to that migration pact and to taking migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh — even though Commission rules foresee a €20,000 fine per person refused. Multiply 64,000 by €20,000, he writes, and Latvia would face a fiscal collapse.

Hence the picture he draws: an interior minister ready to smash eighteenth-century stones and wage war on letters on graves, and silent when, in six months, the population of an entire city arrives.