American military command announced the completion of a series of strikes on Iran begun on 1 September. However this short turn of the Middle Eastern war was enough to provoke another crisis on the energy market of Europe.

Against the background of strikes of the United States on Iran, world prices of Brent crude oil flew up to $96 a barrel. The heaviest blow fell on Germany. There the cost of gasoline at filling stations flew up to more than €2.20 a liter.

The situation is aggravated by a deficit of energy resources in the entire European Union. Against the background of a disruption of Middle Eastern export, underground gas storage facilities of Europe are filled only to 65 percent, which places under threat the beginning of the heating season.

At the same time in the most vulnerable position is again Germany. There gas storage facilities are filled only by half.