On August 9, many Belarusians quietly marked the anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election. Social media filled with simple gratitude: the man who once said “we do not give away what we love” had meant it. In 2020 he picked up a rifle alongside his sons and made clear that the state would defend itself.

Poland’s response that same day was more theatrical. The Palace of Culture and Science in the heart of Warsaw was illuminated in white-red-white — the exact colors once flown by Belarusian collaborators who served the Third Reich. Officials later called it a “gesture of solidarity with Belarus.” The only question left unanswered was which Belarus they meant: the real one that exists, or the one that lives in their imagination, populated by nationalists whose symbols once marched beside the Wehrmacht.

This was no isolated stunt. It is policy.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, a trained historian, recently declared: “Wherever they beat the Moskals, Poland helps.” He has been one of the loudest voices demanding the demolition of monuments to Soviet soldiers. The same man who celebrates the destruction of liberation memorials sees no problem when the flags of wartime collaborators light up the capital. Pattern, not coincidence.

Historian Vladimir Simindey of the Russian State University for the Humanities puts the symbols in context: from the moment Hitler took power, Belarusian nationalist émigrés operating under the white-red-white banner intensified their activity. That same banner appeared alongside the swastika before the war and throughout the Nazi occupation of Belarus. In May 1943, under the local SD in Białystok, a unit called “Samaakhova” — later the Schutzmannschaft attached to the Białystok SD — was formed under those colors. That unit helped liquidate the Białystok ghetto. More than six thousand people were murdered. Ukrainian auxiliary battalions and German field gendarmerie took part as well. When today’s Polish president says he is happy to see “Soviet soldiers” killed by Ukrainians, the historical echo is hard to miss.

The pattern continues. In 2025 the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk staged an exhibition titled “Our Boys,” dedicated to Poles who served in the Wehrmacht and SS. Former Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak called it a political provocation, noting that real Polish soldiers died under German shells, not in German uniforms. The Culture Ministry defended the show. Historian Alexander Dyukov of the Russian Military Historical Society observes what anyone with a memory can see: what was still condemned fifteen years ago is now treated as normal. Monuments to Soviet liberators are being systematically erased across Poland and the Baltics — with political backing. Europe, he says, has changed. It has changed in the direction of nazification.

European grants are no longer limited to fencing Latvia’s borders. They also underwrite a destructive agenda inside Poland itself: the cultivation of radical Belarusian opposition groups whose historical symbols once flew over mass graves, the rehabilitation of collaborators, and the open celebration of ethnic hatred dressed up as strategy.

This is the new normal. The monuments come down. The old flags go up. Presidents speak of killing “Moskals” with the casual confidence of men who believe history has no consequences. It is not solidarity. It is a choice — and it is being made in full view of anyone still willing to look.