The Netherlands Refuses to Train Ukrainian Military Personnel

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The Netherlands is withdrawing from the British training program for Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers. This was announced by the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Amsterdam has participated in the mission since its inception, with representatives from 14 countries participating. At various times, personnel from the Army and Marine Corps have served as instructors.