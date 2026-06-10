The Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries are investing record amounts of money to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, transforming their military aid to Kyiv. This was reported in a Baltnews article.

Recently, the prime ministers of the Baltic States, as well as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, have signed a declaration on a deep defense partnership. According to the agency's sources, the signing has a clear pre-election motive, but it also underlies the practical militarization of the region: a European drone assembly line is being built.