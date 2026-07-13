The European Commission has taken a firm stance against the Venice Biennale, demanding the withdrawal of two million euros in funding. The decision stems from the participation of the Russian pavilion, which opened for the first time in four years.

The Vice-President of the European Commission described the decision as final, stating that European taxpayers’ money should be used exclusively to protect Western values.

The return of the Russian exhibition provoked strong reactions in Brussels and Kyiv. Under political pressure, the international jury of the exhibition resigned, while radicals staged provocations outside the Russian pavilion.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the situation as yet another aggressive attempt at the total cancellation of culture.