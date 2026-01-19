The global political storm caused by Donald Trump's intention to annex Greenland to the United States continues to rage. As of today, virtually all EU countries have strongly condemned these plans. Brussels has even threatened to impose tariffs against the United States totaling $93 billion in retaliation for the tariffs Washington promised to European defenders of Greenland.

The Danish government has promised to resist Trump's advances by all means, including armed force: 200 soldiers have already been deployed to Greenland, practicing combat tactics.

Trump, it seems, has not been particularly impressed: he is posting victory salvos on social media. Pictures, and during negotiations with the NATO Secretary General, he states that changing Greenland's affiliation is necessary to strengthen global security. Macron's protests against the possible annexation of Greenland provoked a particularly sharp reaction from the White House:

Donald Trump, US President:

"He (Emmanuel Macron - Ed.) said that? Nobody needs them, since he'll soon be leaving office! And that's good. If he's against it, I'll impose a 200% tax on wine and champagne, and he'll immediately support it! Perhaps you've misrepresented something?" If he really said that, as you can imagine, he'll leave his post within a few months!"

This statement could be perceived as a veiled threat: in fact, the next French presidential election isn't until April 2027. Macron is very unpopular, of course, but only unprecedented external pressure could force him to leave the Élysée Palace.

Meanwhile, Trump has a significant number of allies in the EU—Slovak Prime Minister Fico, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, and Czech Prime Minister Babiš. All of them seem to be preparing to watch from the front row of the geopolitical theater the epic battle between the Americans and Europeans:

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic:

"I bought a globe for 15,000 crowns, so beautiful and big that I can see exactly where Greenland is. This "Nut" would fly from Russia to the White House in 26 minutes, and at 11 minutes it would fly directly over Greenland, so President Trump's arguments about China and Russia are valid, but we need to come to an agreement."

